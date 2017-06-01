Saraki assures IDPs of govt’s continued support

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has assured Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in some parts of the country that government will ensure their security, social and economic wellbeing, as well as safe return to their homesteads. Saraki, who said government will not forget IDPs, disclosed this when he led a Senate delegation to an IDP camp at […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

