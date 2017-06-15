Saraki: CCT judgment balderdash, hogwash‎ – Presidency

The Presidency has described the acquittal of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Wednesday as a ‘mockery of the anti-corruption war.’ DAILY POST reports that the CCT had on Wednesday upheld the no-case submission of the Senate President, discharging him of the 18 charges filed against him. Reacting to […]

Saraki: CCT judgment balderdash, hogwash‎ – Presidency

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

