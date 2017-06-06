Pages Navigation Menu

Saraki decries smuggling of agricultural products

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has condemned the high rate of smuggling of agricultural products into the country and described the practice as “economic sabotage.” This is even as he mandated the Senate Committee on Agriculture to investigate why the Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Finance were yet to pay compensation to all poultry […]

