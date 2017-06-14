Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki: God vindicated Senate President – APC chieftain, Timi Frank

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Timi Frank, a top member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says Senate President, Bukola Saraki, showed courage during his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). According to the party chieftain, “God has finally vindicated him.” The CCT on Wednesday ruled that Saraki had no case to answer in the 18-count charge against […]

Saraki: God vindicated Senate President – APC chieftain, Timi Frank

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.