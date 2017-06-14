Saraki: God vindicated Senate President – APC chieftain, Timi Frank

Timi Frank, a top member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says Senate President, Bukola Saraki, showed courage during his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). According to the party chieftain, “God has finally vindicated him.” The CCT on Wednesday ruled that Saraki had no case to answer in the 18-count charge against […]

Saraki: God vindicated Senate President – APC chieftain, Timi Frank

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

