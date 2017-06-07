Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki Mourns Osotimehin, Wants FG To Immortalise Him

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BY SOLOMON AYADO, Abuja
Senate President Bukola Saraki, has expressed sadness over the death of former Minister of Health, Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin.
This just as he called on the federal government to immortalise Osotimehin in view of his extensive contributions to national development  through in healthcare administration.
Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the death of Osotimehin as a monumental loss, not only to Nigeria but to the international community.
Saraki said: “Osotimehin was a doctor’s doctor. He was one of the finest in the medical profession in this generation. As a medical doctor myself, I know first hand, the zeal and devotion with which Osotimehin plied his trade.
“His passion for excellence enabled him to rise to the zenith of his profession and subsequent emergence as the Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and later Minister of Health during the administration of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.
“Thereafter, he was entrusted with an international assignment, as theExecutive Secretary of the United Nations Population Fund (UFPA), since January 1, 2011 – a position he held until his demise last Sunday. He shall be sorely missed,” Saraki lamented.
Saraki commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the people and government of Ogun State, over the irreparable loss.

The post Saraki Mourns Osotimehin, Wants FG To Immortalise Him appeared first on leadership.ng.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.