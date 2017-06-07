Saraki Mourns Osotimehin, Wants FG To Immortalise Him

BY SOLOMON AYADO, Abuja

Senate President Bukola Saraki, has expressed sadness over the death of former Minister of Health, Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin.

This just as he called on the federal government to immortalise Osotimehin in view of his extensive contributions to national development through in healthcare administration.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the death of Osotimehin as a monumental loss, not only to Nigeria but to the international community.

Saraki said: “Osotimehin was a doctor’s doctor. He was one of the finest in the medical profession in this generation. As a medical doctor myself, I know first hand, the zeal and devotion with which Osotimehin plied his trade.

“His passion for excellence enabled him to rise to the zenith of his profession and subsequent emergence as the Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and later Minister of Health during the administration of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

“Thereafter, he was entrusted with an international assignment, as theExecutive Secretary of the United Nations Population Fund (UFPA), since January 1, 2011 – a position he held until his demise last Sunday. He shall be sorely missed,” Saraki lamented.

Saraki commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the people and government of Ogun State, over the irreparable loss.

