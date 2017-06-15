Pages Navigation Menu

Saraki: Others enjoying immunity should be tried too – Rep Akpatason

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News

A House of Representatives member, Peter Akpatason, says the trial of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has proved that nobody is above the law in Nigeria. “If the Senate President can be tried, others, apart from president and governors who enjoy immunity, should be tried too”, the lawmaker, representing Akoko-Edo Constituency of Edo, said […]

