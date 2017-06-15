Saraki: Others enjoying immunity should be tried too – Rep Akpatason

A House of Representatives member, Peter Akpatason, says the trial of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has proved that nobody is above the law in Nigeria. “If the Senate President can be tried, others, apart from president and governors who enjoy immunity, should be tried too”, the lawmaker, representing Akoko-Edo Constituency of Edo, said […]

Saraki: Others enjoying immunity should be tried too – Rep Akpatason

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

