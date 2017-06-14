Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki: Ozekhome hails CCT, mocks EFCC, Sagay

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has lauded the acquittal of Senate President Bukola Saraki by the Code of Conduct Tribunal. Ozekhome also mocked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission which was the key witness against Saraki. DAILY POST report that the CCT discharged and acquitted Saraki on Wednesday, saying that he has no […]

Saraki: Ozekhome hails CCT, mocks EFCC, Sagay

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.