The Celebration Of Corruption By Ozekhome And Co – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
The Celebration Of Corruption By Ozekhome And Co
SaharaReporters.com
In their separate reactions to the questionable discharge of Senator Bukola Saraki by the Code of a Conduct Tribunal, the Ekiti state Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose, his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome and former Aviation Minister, Fani-Kayode decided to celebrate …
More groups kick over Saraki's acquittal
Saraki: Ozekhome lauds CCT ruling
EFCC refutes Saraki's prosecution, disowns Rotimi Jacobs
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!