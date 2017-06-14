Saraki’s trial: Gov Ahmed calls for unity among Nigerians

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has called on Nigerians to unite irrespective of their tribe, religion and ethnic group to move the country forward.

The governor made the call on Wednesday in Ilorin while addressing supporters of Dr Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, who came to the Government House, on solidarity visit.

Newsmen report that the supporters were rejoicing and jubilating at the victory of the President of the Senate at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The Code of Conduct Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday had discharged and acquitted Saraki on a case of false declaration of assets, which started in Sept. 2015.

Ahmed said the situation of the country at the moment called for sober reflection and prayer, but it can only get better.

The governor explained that indication and indices are pointing to the end of the current hardship the country is facing.

He called on Nigerians at all levels to put personal sentiments apart and join hands with all arms of government to further fast track the development of the country.

The governor recalled that the CCT judgment has shown that Saraki’s colleagues at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly made the right choice by electing him as the President of the Senate.

In his reaction, the former Chairman of the Education Committee at the Kwara House of Assembly, Alhaji Isiaka Mogaji described the judgment of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), as victory for democracy.

He thanked politicians and people of the state for their support, prayers and solidarity for the President of the Senate.

Also, the special Adviser to Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed on Energy, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi described the victory as a testimony to the love Nigerians have for Saraki.

Abdullahi advised mischief makers to have a re-think and join hands with Saraki in his bid to further better the welfare of Nigerians.

The special adviser urged the people of Kwara to intensify prayers for Saraki for more development to come to the state.

The post Saraki’s trial: Gov Ahmed calls for unity among Nigerians appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

