Saraki’s victory at CCT: Buhari is a liar – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, the ex-aide to former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has described the Presidency led by Muhammadu Buhari as dishonest and untruthful over its statement on the dismissal of the charges of false asset declaration brought against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki. It could be recalled that the Presidency targed the judgement as a ‘mockery of […]

Saraki’s victory at CCT: Buhari is a liar – Reno Omokri

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

