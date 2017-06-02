Sars loses bid to appeal Malema’s tax affairs ruling – Citizen
Citizen
Sars loses bid to appeal Malema's tax affairs ruling
The judgment handed down means the EFF leader will be expected to testify when his case is finally heard in court. The South African Revenue Service (Sars) may not appeal against a ruling by controversial former judge Mabel Jansen referring its tax …
