West Rand ANC want Ramaphosa as next ANC president – Times LIVE

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Africa


West Rand ANC want Ramaphosa as next ANC president
ANC West Rand region chairman Boyce Maneli has endorsed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as the next ANC president. Maneli‚ addressing branch delegates on Saturday to the regional general council in Mogale City‚ said the region had no problem …
