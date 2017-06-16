Satellite broadband connections from Konnect Africa underway

To deepen broadband connectivity in Nigeria via the satellite, Konnect Africa, will be providing satellite broadband solutions to telecom operators and Internet service providers (ISPs) in the country.

Konnect Africa, set up in 2015 by Eutelsat, disclosed that apart from the Nigerian market, the services will extend to countries including Benin, Cameroon, Kenya, Lesotho, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, and Uganda. The service is expected to cover most of sub-Saharan Africa by 2019.

According to the firm, its service offerings and products included packaged offers inspired by ‘pay as you go’ models, and Wi-Fi hotspots schemes, which have already gained the confidence of some local operators, telecom companies and resellers.

The Chief Executive Officer, Konnect Africa, Laurent Grimaldi, explained that the initiative echoes a broad ambition, as connecting Africa means changing the way people live, study, perform business, and transforming daily life.

Grimaldi said the firm hoped to take broadband further and closer to multiple development sectors such as the healthcare system, education, agriculture, or SMEs and a host of others.

“We are proud to partner with prominent players and excited to embark on this truly unique venture,” he added. Unlike mobile wireless or fibre technologies, he explained that satellite broadband does not depend on terrestrial infrastructure and literally comes ‘from above’.

According to him, it is seen as the best approach to provide populations in remote locations with access to efficient, cost-effective and easy-to-install Internet solutions.

“Konnect Africa’s is an affiliate of Eutelsat, the leading satellite operator with 40 years of experience. Its advanced satellite technology is a powerful tool for social and economic development,” he stated.

Konnect Africa listed its partners in the region to include AfrikaNet GoSat, which is already active in the broadband-based Internet telephone, VOIP options and provision of customer support and services in the satellite telecommunications industry in Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire.

Also in are Bentley Walker, known for designing efficient solutions for government and military customers.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, World News and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

