Saudi Arabia outlaws wearing Barcelona shirt, prescribes 15yrs jail term for offenders

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Wearing a Barcelona shirt in Saudi Arabia now carries a risk of €135,000 fine and up to 15 years in prison. The change in law follows the cutting of diplomatic relations and borders with Qatar, who the Saudi Kingdom this week accused of supporting ISIS. According to Sky Italy, Saudi authorities have said those caught […]

