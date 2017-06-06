Saudi Arabia set to execute 14 Shiites,Find out why..

Saudi Arabia plans to execute 14 citizens, all Shiites, after a “grossly unfair trial” linked to political protests, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday. Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia, which has one of the highest rates of executions in the world, has witnessed protests and clashes with police in its mainly Shiite eastern province …

The post Saudi Arabia set to execute 14 Shiites,Find out why.. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

