Saudi billionaire arms dealer Khashoggi dies in London

Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, a billionaire businessman known for his lavish lifestyle, has died in London at the age of 82, his family said on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sadness that the Khashoggi family must announce that our beloved father Adnan Khashoggi, aged 82, died peacefully today in London while being treated for Parkinson’s Disease,” they said in a statement.

The post Saudi billionaire arms dealer Khashoggi dies in London appeared first on Vanguard News.

