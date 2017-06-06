Pages Navigation Menu

Saudi woman jailed for two months for flouting ban on female drivers is arrested again – Daily Mail

Saudi woman jailed for two months for flouting ban on female drivers is arrested again
A women's rights activist who was detained for 73 days for openly defying Saudi Arabia's female driving ban has been arrested again. Loujain al-Hathloul, 27, was arrested on June 4 at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, though …
Women's Rights Activist Detained in Saudi ArabiaNew York Magazine
14 Protesters Face Execution In Saudi Arabia: Rights GroupsNDTV
Where Are All Saudi Arabia's Protesters? These 14 Are Awaiting ExecutionCommon Dreams
Reuters –Mic –SBS –Free Malaysia Today
all 16 news articles »

