Save The Date! Davido reveals Upcoming Collaboration With Young Thug & Rae Sremmurd to drop June 16

Nigerian superstar Davido is having a whirlwind 2017 and the wave doesn’t seem to be abating anytime soon. The singer revealed today via his Twitter account that an international collaboration with American hip hop star Young Thug and hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd. This follows up on his feature on Wale‘s “Fine Girl” alongside Olamide, […]

The post Save The Date! Davido reveals Upcoming Collaboration With Young Thug & Rae Sremmurd to drop June 16 appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

