Save The Date! Davido reveals Upcoming Collaboration With Young Thug & Rae Sremmurd to drop June 16

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian superstar Davido is having a whirlwind 2017 and the wave doesn’t seem to be abating anytime soon. The singer revealed today via his Twitter account that an international collaboration with American hip hop star Young Thug and hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd. This follows up on his feature on Wale‘s “Fine Girl” alongside Olamide, […]

The post Save The Date! Davido reveals Upcoming Collaboration With Young Thug & Rae Sremmurd to drop June 16 appeared first on BellaNaija.

