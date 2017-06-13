Say a Big #ThankYouDad with Access Bank! Share a Photo of you & your Dad and Stand a Chance for him to be Appreciated on Billboard
Let’s play pretend. Live like a celebrity child for a day by turning your dad into a celebrity on father’s day. How? You can have your picture and his put up for the whole of Lagos and Abuja to see on the LED billboards and guess what? It’s for free! Now ain’t that something. For […]
The post Say a Big #ThankYouDad with Access Bank! Share a Photo of you & your Dad and Stand a Chance for him to be Appreciated on Billboard appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!