Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Scarlett Johansson won’t stop talking about sex: ‘We should take the stigma away’ – Toronto Sun

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Toronto Sun

Scarlett Johansson won't stop talking about sex: 'We should take the stigma away'
Toronto Sun
Scarlett Johansson is determined to keep talking sexy because she's dismayed by the way women are portrayed when they talk about their intimate moments. The Avengers beauty does not understand why women are labelled as promiscuous when they talk …
Scarlett Johansson: 'Women are labelled as loose for having a healthy sexual attitude'Nigerian Entertainment Today
Scarlett Johansson Calls Out Social Stigmas Surrounding Female Sexuality: 'It's Almost Forbidden'Entertainment Tonight
Scarlett Johansson Defends Female Sexual Rights: 'They're Something We Have To Fight For'ETCanada.com
Hollywood Life –Lifesite
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.