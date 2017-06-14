Schneiderlin targets improvement – Sport24
Schneiderlin targets improvement
Cape Town – Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has sent out a warning to Premier League rivals that he will be better than ever next season. The France international joined the Toffees in January for £24m after falling down the pecking order at …
Happy Schneiderlin aiming for further improvement at Everton
