Ghana commemorates Day of the African Child – Ghana News Agency

Ghana commemorates Day of the African Child

Ghana commemorates Day of the African Child
Accra, June 16, GNA – Ghana on Friday joined the rest of the world to commemorate the Day of the African Child. The Day, which was initiated by the Organisation of African Unity, now the African Union, had been commemorated since 1991 to among other …
