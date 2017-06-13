Schweinsteiger Unsure If He Will Be In The MLS Next Season

Bastian Schweinsteiger is happy in the MLS with Chicago Fire, but he is not certain if he’ll still be around next season.

The veteran midfielder endured a difficult two-year spell at Manchester United and joined Chicago Fire on free transfer.

Schweinsteiger has been key to the form of the MLS outfit, as they sit second in the Eastern Conference.

“I’m really happy here and everything fits. The club is making progress and has helped my family and me a lot,” the former Bayern Munich star told Die Welt.

“The team wants to improve and the training staff are super. The Chicago people are also really nice and I’m having a lot of fun here. I don’t know how long I’ll play in the MLS, but at least this season!”

