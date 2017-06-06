Extra security for Scotland v England match – Vanguard
Vanguard
Extra security for Scotland v England match
Robust extra security measures are to be implemented for Saturday's 2018 World Cup qualifier between old rivals England and Scotland in Glasgow after recent terror attacks in Britain. The Scottish Football Association (SFA) said gates would open …
