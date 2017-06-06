Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Extra security for Scotland v England match – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Extra security for Scotland v England match
Vanguard
Robust extra security measures are to be implemented for Saturday's 2018 World Cup qualifier between old rivals England and Scotland in Glasgow after recent terror attacks in Britain. The Scottish Football Association (SFA) said gates would open
Scotland-England match security boostedSky News
Extra security in place for Scotland v England gameSTV News
Jordan: Failure to qualify for a World Cup would 'eat away' at Scotland playersNW Evening Mail
Newstalk 106-108 fm
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.