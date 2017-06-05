Scripture Union celebrates 150yrs, flays cult killings

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT—THE Scripture Union has condemned the incessant killings by cultists in Rivers State, urging youths to shun cult activities and other related vices.

Making the appeal weekend, in Port Harcourt under the aegis of Scripture Union of Nigeria, SU, at a briefing to mark 150 years anniversary of the body, Port Harcourt Regional Chairman of SU, Dr Sotonye Cookey, said it was disturbing that cultism had found its way to even primary schools, stressing that government and parents should do more to tackle the monster cutting short several lives in their prime.

He said: “Today, we take notice of the decay in our society, that we have never seen before. The decay sprang from the collapse of family structure. Cultism, exam malpractices, assassination, kidnapping, prostitution, drug pushing and other vices are prevalent among the people. They are hopelessly confused. The only solution is Jesus.”

He enjoined government, parents, schools and other stakeholders to join in the effort to raise godly children, stressing that the responsibility to redirect the minds of young ones from crime should be everybody’s duty.

Dr Sotonye said that SU was established to promote Christianity, adding that its membership was opened to all.

