Scripture Union Decries Rise In Cultism, Exam Malpractices Amongst Youths

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, PORT HARCOURT

A religious organization, Scripture Union (SU), Nigeria, has decried the rise in cultism, examination malpractices, assassination, kidnapping, and prostitution, drug trafficking and other vices among young people.

Chairman of the Port Harcourt region of the Union, Dr. Sotonye Cookey, disclosed this yesterday while addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt, as part of activities marking the 150 years anniversary of the religious organization.

Cookey, who said the Union has noticed decay in the society, which was never there before, attributed the ugly development to the collapse of family structure.

He said, “today, we notice decay in our society that we have never seen before; a decay that sprung up from the collapse of family structure.

“Cultism, examination malpractices, assassination, kidnapping, prostitution, drug pushing and other vices are prevalent among young people. They are hopelessly confused. The only available solution is in Jesus.

“We use this opportunity to appeal to government, school owners, parents and church leaders to join hands with us to raise a godly generation. We believe that this generation can be rescued with the help of God.”

Cookey described the Union as an international, interdenominational and nondenominational Bible-based ministry that specializes in nurturing children and young people, saying the organization had in the last 150 years, touched many lives.

The post Scripture Union Decries Rise In Cultism, Exam Malpractices Amongst Youths appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

