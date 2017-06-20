Pages Navigation Menu

SDGs: Nigeria to submit report in July

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NIGERIA IS set to present its national report on the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, as it is expected to share its successes and challenges to the international community. The forum which holds in New York from July 17 to 19, will afford Nigeria and 44 other countries the opportunity of sharing experiences, successes, […]

