S/Eagles win, FIFA ranking, excites Amiesimaka

Ex-Green Eagles winger, Adokiye Amiesimaka, says Super Eagles win against Togo and their rating as the 38th team in the recent FIFA world rankings are positive developments for Nigerian football. Nigeria on Thursday beat Togo, 3-0 in an international friendly game in Paris to prepare the team for a nation’s cup qualifier against South Africa…

