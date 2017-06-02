S/Eagles win, FIFA ranking, excites Amiesimaka

Lagos – Ex-Green Eagles winger, Adokiye Amiesimaka, says Super Eagles win against Togo and their rating as the 38th team in the recent FIFA world rankings are positive developments for Nigerian football.

Nigeria on Thursday beat Togo, 3-0 in an international friendly game in Paris to prepare the team for a nation’s cup qualifier against South Africa on June 10.

The match will be played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Also, Nigeria moved up two places from 40 to 38 in the world and fourth in Africa in the rankings released on Thursday.

Amiesimaka told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday on telephone from Port Harcourt that the win was a sign of the good things to come.

“This is a very exciting result and I congratulate Nigeria for the win. This is an improvement in our performances in recent times.

“There was a time when we want to play lower ranked countries, we were not sure of the result,’’ he said.

Amiesimaka, a former chairman, Sharks FC of Port Harcourt, said that Nigeria`s rise in the FIFA rankings was also a sign that we were making progress.

“We should keep it up,’’ he said.

On the Nigeria-South Africa match, Amiesimaka said he had no fear about the encounter.

“The recent performance of the Super Eagles gives me confidence in that regard.

“But then, you do not underrate anyone. I hope that we will build on our recent success story for now and the future,’’ the ex-international said.

