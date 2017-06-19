Season 2 Of #ThevoiceNigeria Kicks Off With Electrifying Performances

The second season of #ThevoiceNigeria music reality show that serenaded viewers in its first season kicked off with epic performances from the Coaches. The very first episode of Season 2 saw the coaches singing hit songs from their repertoire and by all indications showed the audience and viewers all across the world the reason why they got chosen as coaches and the budding talents, what they expect from them on the show.

The first episode kicked off with a recap of season one that saw Waje become the winning Coach and she making her intentions of making it all the way to claim the top price on this edition too. That may however not be the case, as the other Coaches seem to have a totally different idea as they all made huge statements with their opening performances.

Timi Dakolo kicked off the performances by walking on stage singing the lyrics to his recent hit single, “Medicine”. He delivered a convincing performance that surely sent a message out to his fellow Coaches about his intentions to groom his talents all the way to the top this season.

The winning Coach from #ThevoiceNigeria season one, Waje soon stepped on stage as she performed her song titled “Konko Baby”. The in-house audience gave her a warm reception that spurred her on and she delivered a flawless stage performance that had the audience asking for more.

Patoranking soon stepped on stage to show the other Coaches that he still had the groove and talent to develop his team as he delivered the lyrics to his new hit single titled “This Kind Love”.

His performance was followed by that of mama Africa, Yemi Alade who is a new addition to #ThevoiceNigeria coach teams as a replacement for 2baba. She stepped on stage and sang the lyrics to her new hit song “Charliee”, dancing and delivering the melodies of the song in an exhilarating manner.

Soon enough, the coaches were done with their performances and it is obvious that they would be demanding a very high standard of performance from the budding talents they would be available for them to mentor and develop on this season of the show.

The post Season 2 Of #ThevoiceNigeria Kicks Off With Electrifying Performances appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

