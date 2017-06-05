SEC to Revoke Registration of Professionals – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
SEC to Revoke Registration of Professionals
Daily Trust
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is to revoke the registration of about 400 Capital Market Experts or Professionals who do not comply with the directive to provide updated information of their companies/firms by July 31, 2017. According to …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!