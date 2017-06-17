Secession Will Not End Our Problems – Pastor Kumuyi

The General Superintendent (GS), Deeper Life Christian Bible church worldwide, Pastor William F. Kumuyi, has stressed the need for national unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, saying the present clamour for secession and disintegration by some segments of the country was not the solution to the problems confronting the nation.

He said that even if those agitating for their own republic succeed, similar problems that have characterized the Nigerian nation over the years would also rear its ugly head because the people have been disconnected from God. He insisted that prayers and unity remain the answer to the problems confronting the nation.

Speaking at the Deeper Life Campground Enugu, as part of his five-day crusade in the southeast, the clergyman explained that despite the challenges facing Nigeria, the people should keep faith in God “as there is no problem that is impossible with Him.”

According to Kumuyi, “separation or secession as being agitated by some ethnic nationalities is not the answer, because it will not bring about permanent solution.” He, however, noted that part of the problem was that there was a missing link between the people and God, hence the need for a reconnection. He stressed that his mission to the state was to connect the people of Enugu State and southeast region to God through prayers, which he pointed out, remained the key to any problem or challenges, no matter its magnitude. Pastor Kumuyi, assured that as obtained in the past, through the power of God, the people will encounter miracles and all manner of spiritual breakthrough during the spiritual exercise. He, therefore, called on the people of the state and beyond to take advantage of the crusade with the theme: “Connecting With the God of Power.” It would be recalled that the Osun State-born Pentecostal Pastor had, during a similar visit to the state in 2016, set Enugu on a healing fire, as scores of people with all manners of affliction, including the blind and lame received healing and deliverance.

