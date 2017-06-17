Second Annual Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise ‘Massive Success’

Just recently Bitcoin.com reported on the Second Annual Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise that took place this past May 25th through June 3rd. The event held on the Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas vessel was filled with a broad range of entertainment and educational resources focused on the future of cryptocurrency solutions and blockchain innovation.

Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise a Massive Success

Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise has ended and was a “massive success” according to attendees and promoters. “Memories were made, and millions of dollars in contracts were entered into and some even executed while on the ship,” explains Coinsbank. Furthermore, the conference on the sea included individuals from 19 countries and a vast array of speeches from industry leaders.

Great Presentations from Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry Leaders

Over the course of three days, attendees of the Blockchain Cruise saw many exclusive presentations covering topics like digital asset investments, security, ICOs, Bitcoin’s growth and global acceptance, and many more fascinating subjects. Speakers presenting these cryptocurrency and blockchain-centric topics included Christopher Burniske (Ark Investments), Jack Tatar (GEM Research), Sathvik Vishwanath (Unocoin), Mate Tokay (Bitcoin.com), and many more industry innovators.

The third day of the Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise was a bonus day that included an exclusive presentation by Eric Larcheveque (Ledger) and intriguing panel discussion moderated by Susan Poole, featured: Marina Guryeva, Anand Rajendran (ThroughBit), Jorg Molt (The Satoshi-School), Chris Burniske and Tron Black (Overstock.com). There was a lot of networking happening throughout the event and attendees also got to visit all the gorgeous regions within the Caribbean such as Bermuda, St. Martin, Puerto Rico, and Haiti.

The Next Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise v.2.0 Announced!

In addition to the great networking experience, beautiful surroundings, and inspiring presentations the organizers of the Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise announced the next upcoming cruise launching from Shanghai, China and sailing to the historic destination of Kumamoto, Japan.

The event will take place on the Royal Caribbean vessel – Quantum of the Seas, and plans to depart late 2017! The cruise organizers hope everyone who attended the second annual cruise will be able to attend the next Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise v.2.0 alongside those who couldn’t make the Caribbean event.

“The main benefit of having this blockchain event on a cruise ship was the networking,” explains Coinsbank. “Partnerships were made, friendships were formed, and a community was shaped. Attendance at our “Sunset Viewing Parties” has become a tradition that we will carry forward to future events.”

Will you be attending the next Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise v.2.0? Let us know in the comments below.

Images courtesy of Coinsbank Blockchain Cruises

