Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Second Term: PDP National Assembly Caucus Endorses Gov Wike – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Second Term: PDP National Assembly Caucus Endorses Gov Wike
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Rivers Govt. To Begin Streamlining Of State Revenues The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus of the National Assembly has endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for a second term. Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, …
Wike, Amaechi Rivers State gov accuses ex-gov of forming new cultPulse Nigeria
PDP National Assembly Caucus Endorses Wike for Second TermTHISDAY Newspapers

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.