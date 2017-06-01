Second Term: PDP National Assembly caucus endorses Governor Wike

PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, caucus in the National Assembly has endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for a second term. Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said the endorsement is a fall-out of Governor Wike’s excellent performance, which has transformed Rivers State. He stated this yesterday when he commissioned the Ulakwo II- Afara-Nihi road in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

