Security Challenges: Outgoing US Defence Attache hail Nigerian military

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The United States Defence Attaché to Nigeria, Colonel Patrick Doyle has declared that Nigeria remains a top priority nation in the world to the United States of America insisting that the relationship between the military of both nations has grown from strength to strength.

Doyle, who was on a farewell visit to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja said since his arrival in February 2015, the Nigerian military, has been of immense help in making his stay a successful one.

He particularly was full of praise for the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin who he said his leadership and directives to his personnel provided invaluable support in carrying out his assignment in Nigeria.

A statement signed by Major General John Enenche,

Director Defence Information, quoted the Attache saying, “I arrived here in February, 2015 prior to the elections. The relationship between our countries was on the upward swing but got better when you assumed leadership of the military.

“I will like to thank you for your support to me. This is my second posting to Nigeria; I hope it is not the last as I wish to return again. It has been a pleasure and I appreciate the leadership you gave your staff in supporting me.”

Responding, the CDS who expressed pleasure at welcoming the outgoing Defence Attaché thanked him for facilitating trainings for personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“You usually get personally involved in making sure such training trips are successful. In the area of platforms, you made sure we received much cooperation.

“I thank you for all you have done for the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” the CDS said,

General Olonisakin wished Colonel Doyle the best in the in his future endeavors as he returns to the United States.

The post Security Challenges: Outgoing US Defence Attache hail Nigerian military appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

