See AFCON 2017 Qualifiers Results

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers Results..
|
|10 June
|
|
|Sierra Leone
|2 – 1
|Kenya
|Freetown National Stadium
|
|
|10 June
|
|
|Guinea-Bissau
|0 – 0
|Namibia
|Estadio 24 de Setembro
|
|
|
|10 June
|
|
|Nigeria
|0 – 2
|South Africa
|
|
|
|Tokelo Rantie (54)
Percy Tau (81)
|Godswill Akpabio International Stadium
|
|
|10 June
|
|
|Niger
|0 – 0
|Swaziland
|Stade General Seyni Kountche
|
|
|
|10 June
|
|
|Cameroon
|1 – 0
|Morocco
|
|Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium
|
|
|10 June
|
|
|Botswana
|0 – 1
|Mauritania
|
|Francistown Stadium
|
|
|
|10 June
|
|
|Zambia
|0 – 1
|Mozambique
|Levy Mwanawasa Stadium
|
|
|10 June
|
|
|Burundi
|3 – 0
|South Sudan
|Prince Louis Rwagasore Stadium
|
|
|
|10 June
|
|
|Malawi
|1 – 0
|Comoros
|Kamazu Stadium
|
|
|09 June
|
|
|Libya
|5 – 1
|Seychelles
|
|Mohamed Anis Saltou (23)
Ahmad Benali (pen 27)
Hamdou Elhouni (45)
Mohamed Zubya (66)
Mouayad Ellafi (84)
|
|Leeroy Corallie (90)
|Stade Chadly Zouiten
|
|
|
|09 June
|
|
|Sudan
|1 – 3
|Madagascar
|
|Mohamed Atahir (73)
|
|Faneva Ima Andriatsima (15)
Carolus Andriamahitsinoro (pen 62)
Faneva Ima Andriatsima (83)
|Al Abyed Stadium
|
|
