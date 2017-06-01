Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See before and after photo of Hushpuppi posing in bed with wads on dollar notes

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Flamboyant Nigeria big boy, Ray Hushpuppi shared the photo below of when he used to sleep (pose) with a million naira in 2010, and now in 2017, sleeping (posing) with half a million dollars. He wrote; “TBT to when I used to sleep with a million naira in 2010 (Niggas was broke then) and 2017 …

The post See before and after photo of Hushpuppi posing in bed with wads on dollar notes appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.