Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Diddy’s huge tattoo

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Diddy who is the highest-paid celebrity according to Forbes, took to social media to show off his latest tat, an art piece on his back by famed tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado. The large-scale black-and-grey piece covers the business mogul’s entire back and features the Madonna and child. It’s realistic with intricate details throughout. “I got …

The post See Diddy’s huge tattoo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.