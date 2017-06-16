Pages Navigation Menu

See how actor Gideon Okeke escapes death after a follower on Instagram warns him ahead (Video) – Information Nigeria

See how actor Gideon Okeke escapes death after a follower on Instagram warns him ahead (Video)
Nigerian Actor, Gideon Okeke, has revealed how God used a follower on his Instagram to save him from a dangerous attack he encountered recently. The follower sent him a Direct message, where she told him that she had a dream about him and added that …

