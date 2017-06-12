Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See How Police Sergeant Escaped From His Kidnappers in Rivers

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Bassey Edet, a police sergeant, who was kidnapped by a group of gunmen in Degema town, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, has escaped from his captors. According to Punch Metro, the policeman was reportedly returning home at the end of his night duty on Sunday at about 6.20am when he was whisked away […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.