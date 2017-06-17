See how Tonto Dikeh disguises as man to attend father’s day celebration for her son (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is currently trending on Instagram, for something very captivating… The tattoo-loving actress posted a video of herself taking the role of her estranged husband as she attended a father’s day celebration in her son’s school in Abuja on Friday. In the video and pictures, the mother-of-one can be seen transformed into a man …

The post See how Tonto Dikeh disguises as man to attend father’s day celebration for her son (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

