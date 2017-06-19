See how Twitter users make a lady look worthless (Tweets)

Ok, it seems it happened a while ago but the savagery is so epic that we can’t help but share.A south african twitter user girl wrote on her page warning all the Brooke guys not to even like her pictures not to talk of admiring her…See the attack she received from all manner of Brooke …

The post See how Twitter users make a lady look worthless (Tweets) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

