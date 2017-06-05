See JAMB’s Most Sought-After Universities Between 2012-2016

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made available the list of most sought after universities between 2012 and 2016 (2015 data was omitted in the information provided by JAMB), the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN is the most sought after university in Nigeria having recorded 411,340 representing 25 % of all UTME applications within …

The post See JAMB’s Most Sought-After Universities Between 2012-2016 appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

