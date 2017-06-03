See lady who raised alarm that made residents lynch Ghanaian Soldier to death

Do you recall how a Ghanaian Soldier, Captain Mahama, was lynched to death by residents after he went jogging due to the alarm raised by a Ghanaian lady? The lady who raised the alarm has been arrested in a village near Kumasi, and according to her she did that because she saw him with a pistol.

