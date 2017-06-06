See Lovely Photo Of Rapper Naeto C And His Beautiful Family

Did you notice how Naeto C and his business entrepreneur, blogger wife Nicole now look alike? The Nigerian rapper, wife and kids stun in a new photo shared by Nicole and captioned: My #hallelujahpose would naturally involve my family. God has used these 3 to break and build me, to flatten and uplift me, to …

The post See Lovely Photo Of Rapper Naeto C And His Beautiful Family appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

