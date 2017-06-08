Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See man who stabbed wife to death over N2K in Kogi – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


SIGNAL

See man who stabbed wife to death over N2K in Kogi
Pulse Nigeria
A commercial driver in Kogi State has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death over feeding money. Published: 3 minutes ago; Isaac Dachen. Print; eMail · Abdullahi Garuba stabbed his wife to death over money play. Abdullahi Garuba stabbed …
Kogi driver kills wife over N2,000Vanguard
Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Housekeeping AllowanceThe Streetjournal
Recession: Man Stabs Wife to Death Over N4,000 House-keep AllowanceSIGNAL (press release)
The Nation Newspaper –Nigerian Bulletin –Ripples Nigeria
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.