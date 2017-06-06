See Names & Faces Of Big Brother 2017 Housemates

A first look at the Big Brother 2017 housemates has been revealed as the new series launches on Channel 5.

For only the second time in Big Brother history, Channel 5 revealed a first glimpse at this year’s cast before the live show.

It’s the first time since 2015’s Timebomb series that the housemates have been unveiled before entering the house.

Six housemates were confirmed last week, including Ex On The Beach star Kayleigh Morris and Dreamboys’ stripper Lotan Carter.

Joining them will be sisters Hannah and Deborah Agboola and husband and wife duo Imran and Sukhvinder Javeed.

Now the remaining housemates have been confirmed.

There’s high flying nightclub owner Joe Quaranta, 22-year-old student Raphael Korine, self-confessed drama queen Ellie Young.

More housemates are Chanelle McCleary, another Ex On the Beach star and model, and the “wild and independent” Arthur Fulford.

Finally, another two duos are employer and employee pair Rebecca Jane and Kieran Lee, mum and daughter Mandy Longworth and Charlotte Keys.

