See NECO Agricultural Science Questions 2017 | NECO Practical Answers

The National Examinations Council is an examination body in Nigeria that conducts the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and the General Certificate in Education in June/July and December/January respectively.

Agricultural Science Practical Questions

Not yet verified: Below are sure answers to agric practical questions 2017.

(1a)

– they assist in rural development by providing social amenities

– they carry out research to improve new crop varieties

– they fund research for better farming method and also develop farm implement

– they helps to control weeds,pests&diseases organism by providing necessary chemical

(1b)

– IMPLEMENT&MACHINERY: science and technology has aided the development of implements&machinery which have replaced the olds tools

– PROVISIONS OF STORAGE FACILITIES: they help to develop storage facilities for preservation of harvested product.

– DEVELOPMENT OF FARM MANAGEMENT SYSTEM: this also develop the farm system with the aid of science and technology

– ANIMAL NUTRITION: this developed feeds, new formulated to meet the nutrition demand of animal

(1c)

* Replacing of trees

* Crop rotation

* Bush fallowing

* Cover cropping

(1d)

Farm surveying is the measurement of land made on farm,such measurement by tables, plans and done for specific purpose.

(1e)

– it ensure the passage of grains and chaff through diff nozzles

– it cleans the grain by separating them from chaff

3a)

Flooding: It consist of opening a water channel in a plot or field so that water can flow freely in all directions and

cover the surface of the land in a continuous sheet.

-Basin irrigation: This method is suitable for orchids and other high value crops where the size of the plot to be

irrigated is very small.

-Furrow method: Water is allowed to flow in furrow opened in crop rows. It is suitable for sloppy lands where the furrows are made along contours.

3b)

i). Soil Ph: The relative concentration of the hydrogen irons and or hydroxyl irons may either increase or decrease nutrient availability.

ii). Leaching: This encourages the draining of mineral salts from the topsoil to subsoil thereby depriving plants of such nutrients.

iii). Crop Removal: This may copied frm naijamod,com be in form of clean clearing, deforestation or cutting down of harvested crops which lead to loss of nutrients in the soil.

iv). Burning: This kills soil organisms, destroys the texture and structure of the soil and finally reduces plant nutrients.

v). Erosion: This helps in washing away of soil nutrients from one place to another, and may occur under the influence of heavy rain or wind storm.

3c)

-Evaporation: is water loss from the soil or from water spray equipment.

It occurs on hot, sunny and windy days.

-Transpiration : is water loss from leaf tissue. You can reduce it by

allowing plants to wilt in the afternoon sun .

-Percolation: is the downward movement of water through the soil.

3d)

percentage of water present in the soil

=Mass of water/Mass of fresh soil ×100/1

Mass of empty evaporating dish

=0.2g

Mass of dish + fresh soil = 0.265g

Mass of fresh soil only = (0.265 – 0.2)G

Mass of dish + dried soil = 0.25g

Mass of dried soil only = (0.25 – 0.2)g = 0.05g

Mass of water driven off= (0.065 -0.05)g = 0.015g

% of water by mass = 0.015/0.065 × 100/1

= 23%

=============================

4a)

– AMMONIFICATION: the process

involving the formation of ammonium

compound from dead and decaying

plants & animals and their waste

product of life urine and faeces

– NUTRIFICATION: Is the process that

involve conversation of ammonium

compound first nitrite copied frm naijamod, com by nitrifying

bacteria called nitrosomonas, the nitrite

are converted by oxidation of nitrates

by another bacterium called nitrobacter

4b)

– topography

– population growth

4c)

[ORGANIC MANURE] – it refers to decayed plant&animal

product

– it conserve moisture & prevent

evaporation from soil.

[INORGANIC MANURE] – it refers to non decayed plant & animal

– it does not conserve moisture

4d)

– it does not support leaching hence,

contain plant nutrition

– the particles are sticky&mouldy when wet

– percolation in clay soil is low but capilarity is high

– it support water

– logging & erosion

4e)

[INTRUSIVE IGNEOUS ROCK] – are formed when motion magma cool & solidifies slowly before it get the surface of the earth to form large crystal

Examples are:

-granites

[EXTRUSIVE IGNEOUS ROCK] – are formed when molten magma cool

& solidifies rapidly on getting to the

surface of the earth to form small crystal

Examples are :

-basalt

4f)

– sprinkler irrigation

– drip irrigation

=============================

5a)

i)pasture is a piece of land or fuld containing grass for sheep, goats and cattle to eat as it grows

ii) paddocking : is where animals are plugged in an enclosed area so that they can be grase and trained

5b)

i) it increase the farmer income

ii) it allows increase in the market value of the farm animal

5c)

i) it increases soil nutrients

ii) it control weed

iii) more farmland can be under forest cause

iv) there is reduction in the copied frm naijamod, com cost of establishment a forest reserve.

=============================

(6a)

This involves the importation of introduction or some varieties of crop with desirable characteristics into area where they are not existed before.

(6b)

* it lead to loos of organic matter

* it may lead to desert enchroachment as sand particle are more likely to drop in area without trees

* it destroy micro-climate&warm up the environment

* it reduce the amount of rainfall in the area.

(6c)

* Remove and burn infected plant

* practice crop rotation

* plant diseases – resistant varieties of crop

* spray plant protection chemical such as fungicide&nematicide

(6d)

– LAND PREPARATION: this is done manually using cutlass&hoe to make ridges or mechanically by ploughing.

– CLIMATIC REQUIREMENT: it required a temperature of over 20 degree C, 75cm to 120cm of rainfall for upland rice and over 250cm for swamp

– CULTURAL PRACTICE:

(i)Weeding :- it is done to ensure rapid growth of rice

(ii)Fertilizer application: apply 150kg or 3 bag of N.P.K fertilizer per hectare at planting by broadcasting.

