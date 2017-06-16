See Photos From Actor Kunle Afod’s Son’s Christening

Popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod and his wife Desola Sholanke Afod welcomed a baby boy last week. Now, the child has had his christening and the couple took darling family photos of it. Desola proudly shared these photos on her Instagram. She wrote: “Thank you Lord…Father’s love. God bless and keep you all…I appreciate your …

